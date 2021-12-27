Nitesh Kumar wins double gold as 4th Para-Badminton National C'ship comes to an end

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 27 (ANI): Haryana's Nitesh Kumar doubled his gold tally as the 4th Para-Badminton National Championship came to an end on Monday.

Nitesh not only won gold in Men's SL3 category but also won the men's double along with Tarun.

The pair defeated World No 1 Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar in straight sets. The final score read 21-19, 21-11. IN SU5 Ruthick defeated Chirag in a tightly fought match.

World No 1 SL3 Para-Badminton player Parul Parmar from Gujarat also secured gold while Mandeep Kaur from Uttarakhand won Silver and Mansi won bronze.

In Women Wheelchair 1 category Alphia James from Kerala secured gold, while silver went to Neerja Goyal from Uttarakhand. Nirmala Mehta from Uttarakhand and Ranjeeta Maurya from Uttar Pradesh secured bronze.



In Women Wheel chair 2 category, Ammu Mohan from Karnataka secured gold while silver went to Shabana from Punjab and Prema Biswas and Suman Rawat had to settle for bronze.

In Women SU5 category Manisha from Tamil Nadu secured gold while Arti ended up with silver. Jyoti and Vaishali ended with a bronze medal.

In Women SL4 category Jyoti from Haryana secured gold while Chiranjita secured silver and Kanak had to settle for bronze.

In Women SH6 category Nitya Sre from Tamil Nadu secured Gold, while Rhui had to settle for silver. Sasikala and Rachana secured Bronze.

The 3-day event saw over 500 athletes compete in 22 different categories. The event was organized by the Para Sports Association of Odisha along with the Department of Sports and Youth Government of Odisha. (ANI)

