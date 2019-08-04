Niti Aayog CEO praises Abhinav Bindra for contributing to Indian sports

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday praised Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra for contributing enormously to Indian sports.

Kant visited Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance, founded by Bindra. Niti Aayog CEO said the training centre is phenomenal and has advanced technical equipments for athletes.

"It's a phenomenal training facility centre for promoting excellence in Sports. It's got the most advanced tech equipments for Athletes. Congratulations @Abhinav_Bindra for contributing so enormously to Indian sports. Delighted to spend time in this unique facility," Kant tweeted.



Earlier, Bindra in a tweet conveyed thanks to Kant for visiting his training centre.

"A great pleasure to have @amitabhk87 visit @abhinavbindratp at @Sports_PDCSE, Bangalore. Thank you for your time and visit Sir!" Bindra said. (ANI)

