Abhinav Bindra with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo/Abhinav Bindra Twitter)
Abhinav Bindra with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo/Abhinav Bindra Twitter)

Niti Aayog CEO praises Abhinav Bindra for contributing to Indian sports

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday praised Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra for contributing enormously to Indian sports.
Kant visited Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance, founded by Bindra. Niti Aayog CEO said the training centre is phenomenal and has advanced technical equipments for athletes.
"It's a phenomenal training facility centre for promoting excellence in Sports. It's got the most advanced tech equipments for Athletes. Congratulations @Abhinav_Bindra for contributing so enormously to Indian sports. Delighted to spend time in this unique facility," Kant tweeted.

Earlier, Bindra in a tweet conveyed thanks to Kant for visiting his training centre.
"A great pleasure to have @amitabhk87 visit @abhinavbindratp at @Sports_PDCSE, Bangalore. Thank you for your time and visit Sir!" Bindra said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:44 IST

Florida T20I: Navdeep Saini shines as India defeat Windies by 4 wickets

Florida [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Debutant Navdeep Saini helped India to a four-wicket win over West Indies in the first T20I here at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:26 IST

Jimmy Neesham trolled on Twitter after he jokes on Kohli

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham got trolled by the netizens for cracking a joke on Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:06 IST

It took more than belief: Leander Paes on winning bronze at 1996 Olympics

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): It has been 23 years since Leander Paes became the first Indian tennis player to win an Olympic bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:02 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara starts hustling for Windies Test series

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): India top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday began hustling for two Tests series against West Indies, starting August 22.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:55 IST

Florida T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl first against Windies

Florida [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the first T20I here at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:05 IST

Sune Luus bags CSA Women's Provincial Cricketer of the Year award

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 3 (ANI): South Africa all-rounder Sune Luus on Saturday bagged the CSA Women's Provincial Cricketer of the Year award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:33 IST

India have good team and can qualify for Olympics, says forward...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian hockey team forward player Lalremsiami on Saturday said that India have the good team which can qualify for the Olympics again.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:32 IST

NSW Breakers wishes good luck to Alyssa Healy for KSL

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): New South Wales (NSW) Breakers on Saturday conveyed good luck to its captain and Australia wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy for her stint at KIA Super League (KSL) in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:35 IST

Football fraternity wishes Sunil Chhetri as he turns 35

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Wishes poured in for the Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri as he turned 35 on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:03 IST

New Zealand cricketers arrive in Sri Lanka for Test series

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): New Zealand's BlackCaps on Saturday arrived in Sri Lanka for two-Test series starting August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:42 IST

On Friendship Day, Tendulkar shares throwback pic of him and Kambli

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): On the eve of the Friendship Day, Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback picture with his school time friend and cricketing partner Vinod Kambli on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:37 IST

Apurvi Chandela expresses gratitude to Abhinav Bindra for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela on Saturday expressed gratitude to Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra for sharing "fine detailed insights" from his journey.

Read More
iocl