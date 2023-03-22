Nitu Ghangas confirms India's first medal at Women's Boxing World Championships

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghangas on Wednesday confirmed India's first medal at the Women's Boxing World Championships after reaching the semifinals.

Ghangas defeated Madoka Wada of Japan by RSC (referee stops contest) in her quarterfinal bout in the 48 kg category to assure herself and India of at least a bronze medal.

Nitu has won all her three matches in the tournament so far by RSC verdicts. The referee had to end the fight and rule in favour of Nitu after the aggressive Indian floored her opponent with a barrage of blows.



Nitu won her prior fights against an RSC as well, and it was clear from her assault on the Japanese fighter that she intended to pursue the yellow metal.

After a first-round triumph by RSC in her round of 16 match, Nitu defeated Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajikistan and went into her quarterfinal clash with loads of confidence.

Seven Indian boxers, including reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, Sakshi Choudhary, Manisha Maoun, Jaismine Lamboria, Lovlina Borgohain, Saweety Boora and Nupur Sheoran, will look to make the last four stages later in the day. (ANI)

