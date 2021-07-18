No-Castling Chess: Viswanthan Anand defeats Kramnik

Dortmund [Germany], July 18 (ANI): Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on Sunday defeated Vladimir Kramnik in the No-Castling match for the Sparkassen Chess Trophy.

Anand won the first game and drew the remaining three to win the event.

On Saturday, Anand was held to a draw by Kramnik in the third game of their four-game No-Castling match.



The fourth and final game was contested on Sunday. Heading into the final game, Anand just needed to draw to register a win.

The second game between Anand and Kramnik had ended in a draw on Wednesday. Anand had earlier won the opening game on Tuesday to take the lead.

Castling is not allowed in this format in a bid to make the game more interesting.

Castling is a move to protect the king and activate the rook. It's the only time in chess a player can move two pieces in one move.

Anand had returned to chess action in the Croatia Grand Chess tour in Zagreb last week and he had finished at the second spot. (ANI)

