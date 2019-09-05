No delay in disbursing reward money to players, says Rijiju

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): In a bid to boost the morale of the players, the government has decided to give 'reward money' to athletes who make it big at the international events at the earliest.

"The government has decided to give the reward money to the athletes who win in international events, as earliest. This will help in boosting the morale of the players and will inspire them to achieve more," Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

During his visit to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Sonipat, he inspected Archery Academy and interacted with national and international level players. He also visited the mess, hostel, swimming pool, and gym of the centre.

Rijiju explained the government's plan of developing India as a 'sporting nation' and attract more sportspersons in the country.

"Our motive is to create a sporting culture in the country. Our sports facilities should be at the world-class level so that in future athletes should find opportunities in sports. We are also trying to give jobs to athletes in public and private sectors," Rijiju said.

Talking about the situation of sports in newly formed union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said: "The government is also working on improving the condition of sports in the newly-formed union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We will develop synthetic tracks in Ladakh which is located at the height of nearly 12,000 feet. Along with that, the government will also recognise ice hockey as a sport. In the Ladakh region, the government has also proposed an Archery Academy." (ANI)

