No need for any drastic decisions at this stage: IOC 'fully committed' to 2020 Tokyo Olympic

Lausanne [Switzerland], Mar 17 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday said they are 'fully committed' to the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic and added that 'there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage' despite coronavirus outbreak.

"The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage, and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive," IOC said in a statement.

IOC continued its consultations with all the stakeholders of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday. The first took place with the International Olympic Summer Sports Federations while those with the National Olympic Committees (NOCs), the athletes' representatives, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), other International Federations (IFs) and other stakeholders will follow in the coming days.

The deadly virus has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with many competitions either being postponed or taking place behind closed doors.

However, IOC encouraged all athletes to continue with their training for the quadrennial event.

"The IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can," the statement read.

IOC has already created a task force and said they will continue to monitor the situation 14/7.

"The IOC will continue to monitor the situation 24/7. Already in mid-February, a task force was set up consisting of the IOC, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government," the statement read.

"The purpose of the task force is to ensure coordinated actions by all stakeholders. It has the mission to keep a constant appraisal of the situation to form the basis for the ongoing operational planning and necessary adaptations. The task force also monitors the implementation of the various actions decided. The IOC will continue to follow the guidance of this task force," it added.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the health and well-being of all those involved in the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is their number-one concern.

"The health and well-being of all those involved in the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is our number-one concern. All measures are being taken to safeguard the safety and interests of athletes, coaches and support teams. We are an Olympic community; we support one another in good times and in difficult times. This Olympic solidarity defines us as a community," Bach said. (ANI)

