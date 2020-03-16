No spectators for first two Indian Grand Prix due to coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): With the coronavirus outbreak forcing the postponements of various sporting events, the Competition Committee of Athletics Federation of India on Monday said the first two competitions of the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) series will be held without spectators.

"IGP-1 will be held on 20th March 2020 and IGP-2 will be held on 25th March 2020 as per schedule. The venue of both the competition will be SAI NS-NIS Patiala," AFI said in an official release.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all gyms, night clubs and spas in the national capital will remain closed till March 31.

He further said that gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed in the capital.

"Spectators will NOT be allowed inside the competition venue. Personal coaches, support staff or family members/friends of athletes who are not part of the National Coaching Camp will not be allowed inside the competition venue," the AFI further stated in the release.

The AFI made it clear that all athletes coming from outside will only be allowed to enter the campus after a medical check-up by AFI/SAI medical team.

The events in the first leg are: Men's- 200m, 400m, 800m, 5000m, 400m Hurdles, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put & Javelin Throw; Women's- 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 5000m, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put, Javelin Throw.

The events in the second leg are: Men's- 200m, 400m, 1500m, 5000m, 400m Hurdles, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put & Javelin Throw; Women's- 100m, 400m, 800m, 5000m, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Shot Put, Javelin Throw.

The AFI also said that the athletes will be provided accreditation cards which they have to wear all the time while moving inside the campus.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the capital has reached seven. (ANI)

