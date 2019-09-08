Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

No such thing as failure for ISRO and sportspersons: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday drew a comparison between the hard work of ISRO and sportspersons by asserting that there is no such thing as failure for the space agency and athletes of the country.
Sports fraternity took to Twitter and lauded the ISRO scientists for their efforts on India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2">Chandrayaan 2.
This morning, Modi retweeted tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi's tweet and said, "For champions like @isro and our sportspersons, there is no such thing as failure. There is only learning.

On Saturday, Bhupathi tweeted, "Congrats @isro.. this will only make you hungrier to get there faster .. the country is proud of you. Jai Hind."
This comes after ISRO had lost communication with Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2">Chandrayaan 2 moments before making a soft-landing on the South Pole region of the moon.
The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.
The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:12 IST

