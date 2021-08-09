Not happy with decisions made by referees at Tokyo Olympics, says boxing coach Chhote Lal Yadav

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): India boxing coach Chhote Lal Yadav on Monday said he is not happy with the decisions given by referees during the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey defeated Lovlina Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish pugilist as she stamped her dominance and as a result, Lovlina had to settle for a bronze medal.

"I won't call our boxing performance good but it is okay. At least we won one medal (Lovlina Borgohain). However, I am not happy with the decisions made by referees at the Tokyo Olympics. Those decisions were very controversial," Yadav told ANI.



At the Games, Mary Kom had faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Valencia won the match 3-2. Colombia's pugilist advanced to the quarter-finals of the showpiece event after defeating Mary Kom in the women's flyweight (48-51kg) category.

Despite clinching the two rounds Mary Kom had to face defeat in the match. After the match, Mary Kom thought she had won since the ace boxer had clinched two rounds after going down in the first essay.

Talking about her defeat Mary Kom said," It was manipulated (decision) and cheating. I won the first two rounds (in the Round of 16 clash) and then how can I lose the match. I want to apologise to the country.

"Before the bout, the official came to me and said you can't wear your own jersey. In the first match, I wore the same jersey and nobody complained. They should tell us before and check our playing kit. That's mental harassment. Why did they only say to us, not to any other country?" Mary Kom had told ANI. (ANI)

