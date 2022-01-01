Not satisfied with my performance in Asian Wrestling Championship, says Sakshi Malik

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): After settling for silver in the Asian Wrestling Championship, Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has said that she was not satisfied with her performance in 65 kg category as it is a non-Olympic category.

"I am not satisfied with my performance because it was a non-Olympic weight and tough competitors are in 62 kg category," Malik told reporters on Friday.

Malik settled for a silver medal after facing defeat at the hands of Japan's Naomi Ruike 2-0 in the 65 kg category.

Sakshi said that the Japanese wrestler was playing passively; so she went for the attack but it does not go as planned and that is why she lost two points.



"I lost to Japanese player since I was facing her for the first time. As the Japanese player played defensively, I went for the attack but I was late. That is why I lost two points," she said.

Sakshi said that even though she has won the silver medal but she needs to improve for the upcoming tournaments.

"I have won the silver medal but will try to improve more on my game," she added.

Earlier today, Vinesh Phogat clinched the bronze medal after defeating Vietnam's Thi Ly Kieu in the 53kg freestyle category.

Anshu Malik too bagged bronze medal after defeating Uzbekistan's Sevara Eshmuratova in the 57kg category. (ANI)

