NRAI in touch with ISSF over coronavirus outbreak ahead of World Cup

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): As India is gearing up to host the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is in touch with the federation with regard to coronavirus outbreak.

The ISSF World Cup is scheduled to be held in the national capital from March 15 to 26. As of now, the tournament is scheduled to take place as planned.

Earlier on February 28, India announced withdrawal its team from ISSF World Cup (Shotgun) which will be held in Nicosia, Cyprus from March 4 to 13, 2020.

"Due to unprecedented prevailing health conditions and keeping in mind of health of our shooters, it has been decided to withdraw our team from ISSF WC, Nicosia, Cyprus from 04-13 March 2020," NRAI had said in a statement. (ANI)

