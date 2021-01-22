NRAI to announce teams for rifle, pistol World Cups after trials 3 and 4

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced that the Indian teams for the two combined International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stages scheduled in New Delhi and Changwon, in March and April 2021 respectively, will be selected only after the completion of the third and fourth (T3 and T4) National Rifle/Pistol trials.

The said trials are scheduled at the National Capital's Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range between February 8-14. The NRAI made the announcement even while naming a 24-member squad for the first Asian Online Shooting competition slated to be hosted by the Kuwaiti federation between January 29-30.

The National Federation has also simultaneously announced the Indian squad for the first ISSF World Cup Shotgun stage, to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from February 22.

Earlier this week, Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat and Aakanksha Bansal of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), won the men's and women's 25M Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) T2 competitions in the National Shooting trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range.



Bhavesh shot 32 in the finals to leave Delhi's Arpit Goel behind at second on a score of 27. Haryana's Adarsh Singh came in third with 23.

Army marksman and T1 Men's RFP winner Gurpreet Singh won the qualifying round yet again with a score of 580. Bhavesh qualified sixth with 576.

In the women's event, Aakanksha shot 548 to emerge the winner after the Precision and Rapid Fire rounds. Uttar Pradesh's Arunima Gaur was second with 544. Haryana's Tejaswi was third with 542.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh's Saurabh Chaudhary and Haryana's Manu Bhaker, aced the T1 men's and women's 10M Air Pistol trials respectively.

The world number four Saurabh and world number two Manu, topped their qualification rounds, before going on to win the finals as well. (ANI)

