NRAI to recommend Anjum Moudgil's name for Khel Ratna Award

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will recommend the name of pro seasoned shooter Anjum Moudgil for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while Elavenil Valarivan, Abhishek Verma, and Om Prakash Mitharwal's name will be proposed for Arjuna Award.

"We have decided to recommend Anjum Moudgil for Khel Ratna Award this year, and apart from that Elavenil Valarivan, Abhishek Verma, and Om Prakash Mitharwal for Arjuna award," sources in NRAI told ANI.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier decided to extend the last date of submission of application for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021.

Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was June 21. The nominations/applications from the eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities/ universities were invited for the award and they were to be e-mailed as per an official statement from the ministry.

Manika Batra, Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal and Mariyappan Phangavelu were awarded the Khel Ratna Award last year and it was the first time that five athletes received the honour in the same year. (ANI)