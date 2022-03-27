Odisha set to begin 20th National Para Athletics Championships from March 28

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 27 (ANI): Odisha is all set to begin the 20th National Para Athletics Championship at the famous Kalinga Stadium and the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar from March 28, 2022, Monday.

The three-day event will run from March 28 to March 31 and will witness 1200 athletes representing different states, with a record number of women on the roster.

Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games told ANI, "I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Odisha, KIIT University and the Para Sports Association of Odisha for organising the event. We want para-athletics to become mainstream and not just be a CSR- based event."

"The holistic approach to promoting para-sports is also in sync with the vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of a "New India" where we get equal opportunities. Also, thank you to Naveen Patnaik for creating a great sporting culture in the state which prompted us to organise the event in Bhubaneswar - the 'Sports Capital of India'," she added.





As per the Paralympic Committee of India state wise enrolment statistics, there are around 763 athletes with physical disabilities, 153 Visually Impaired athletes, 44 athletes with Cerebral Palsy, 7 athletes with Intellectual Disabilities and 20 short stature athletes.

Also, 18 per cent are wheelchair athletes and 25 per cent are women athletes. They will compete in multiple events across 12 disciplines in 185 categories, from 100m/200m/400m/800m/1500m/5000m, Javelin, Shot put Throw to Discus Throw, High Jump and Long Jump.

Of the total athletes participating, 25 per cent are women athletes, and this time wheelchair participation is much more. The championships are expected to churn out talent for forthcoming Commonwealth games, and Asian para games which are going to be held later this year.

Dr.Uttiya Bhattacharyya, Executive Director (Corporate Communications), Indian Oil while interacting with the media said, "IndianOil is proud to be associated with the 20th edition of the National Para Athletics Championship as these games are in line with the Corporation's Corporate Core Values of Care and Passion. With more than 150 active players on its roll,

IndianOil continues to support more sportspersons, with a mission to bring in sportspersons in games like shooting, Archery, Athletics, etc., and extend support to the Olympic sports line with the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister".

The 20th National Para Athletics Championship 2022 media briefing took place today in the presence of Deepa Malik, First Woman President of Paralympic Committee of India, Bijayananda Nayak Jt. Secretary to Government of Odisha & Kalinga Stadium Administrator, Uttiya

Bhattacharya, ED Corporate Communication, Indian Oil, Satyanarayan, Chairman Para Athletics and Kamla Kanta Ratha, President of Para Sports Association of Odisha. (ANI)

