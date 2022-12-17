Odisha set to rise in sports in coming years: State Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 17 (ANI): Odisha is all set to rise in sports in coming years and necessary modern amenities are on the anvil, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has said.

Speaking at the launch of book 'Seizing The Opportunity: the Artist's Gallery For Penalty Corner & Drag Flick', written by renowned sports scientist Saju Joseph, he said that under the guidance of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the state has created enviable sports facilities in the state.

"Around 100 nos. of multipurpose indoor stadiums have been constructed in urban areas with facilities for gym, badminton, table tennis and other sports activities to attract talent pools in the state," Chief Secretary said.



Speaking on the hosting of the Men's Hockey World Cup next month, he said that for the first time in the history of hockey the world cup will be played at two venues i.e. Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

After a historic performance by both the hockey teams at Tokyo Olympics, the state government has also extended the sponsorship contract for them for another 10 years till 2032, he said, adding that half of the hockey players in national teams will be from Odisha in the coming years and the state government is also preparing for it.

"A total of 21 astroturf fields are under construction in the blocks of Sundargarh district including Rourkela and will be completed before Hockey World Cup, feeling the pulse of the hockey lovers of the district, a place known as the cradle of Indian hockey," he said. (ANI)

