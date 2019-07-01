Representative Image
Representative Image

Odisha to host 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis C'ship

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:55 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 1 (ANI): Odisha Government is set to host the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, scheduled for July 17 to 22.
Through its Department of Sports and Youth Services (DSYS), the government of Odisha on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and Odisha State Table Tennis Association (OSTTA) to host the event.
The MoU covered various obligations for the official conduct of the event.
Commissioner-cum-secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, Odisha, Vishal K Dev signed the MoU with Senior Vice President, TTFI, S. N. Sultan and President, OSTTA, L.N. Gupta in the presence of Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik and Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera.
"Today's MoU signing for hosting the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Cuttack is an important step for us in promoting sports and especially Table Tennis in the state," Patnaik said on the occasion.
"I congratulate TT Federation of India and the Odisha State TT Association for partnering with our Government in hosting this prestigious event. I hope this event will bring renewed focus on Table Tennis, in which India has been performing well in recent times. I extend my best wishes to the participating teams," he added.
Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera, said that the tournament will see the participation of best players from across the world.
"This championship will see participation from some of the best players from across the globe. Indian paddlers have displayed unprecedented performance at the Asiad and Commonwealth Games in 2018 and the upcoming Championship will be exciting for all to watch. We look forward to welcoming the teams and its officials to Odisha," Behera said.
Commending the Odisha Government, Dhanraj Choudhary, Director, ITTF and Advisor, TTFI said, "Odisha, with its finest sports infrastructure and expertise has a global recognition today for hosting international sporting events of repute. We are thankful to the State Government for organising this six-day Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships. We are confident participants and spectators will leave with a positive experience."
OSTTA President, L. N. Gupta, IAS, said, "Odisha TT team is ranked 10 in the country and an international Table Tennis event in the home state is very encouraging for our players. They will get to witness great games, skills and tactics which they can observe and leverage in their individual performances. We are thankful to the State Government for taking a lead in promoting the sport."
The tournament has received a good entry with 14 associations, consisting India, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, England, Scotland, Wales, Jersey, Australia, Cyprus, South Africa, Nigeria, Pakistan. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:36 IST

CWC'19: Will play according to our plan against India, says...

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Monday said that his team will not follow England's approach, rather will play according to their own plan against India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match on July 2 at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:13 IST

England would win Women's Ashes, says British Deputy High Commissioner

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Jan Thompson, the British Deputy High Commissioner to India, is hopeful that England would come out triumphant in the Women's Ashes, beginning July 2 at Leicester.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:11 IST

On orange jersey row, Harbhajan cautions against mixing politics, sports

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Amid the controversy over Indian team's orange colour jersey in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ace-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday cautioned against mixing politics and sports.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:21 IST

Aston Villa signs Matt Targett for upcoming Premier League season

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): English football club Aston Villa on Monday confirmed the signing of Matt Targett from Southampton. The club, however, did not disclose the signing amount of the player.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:13 IST

Chelsea FC confirms Gonzalo Higuain's exit

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): English football club Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain will be leaving the club as the player chose not to extend his loan from Juventus.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:53 IST

CWC'19: ICC confirms Mayank Agarwal as replacement player for...

Dubai [UAE], July 1 (ANI): International Cricket Council on Monday confirmed Mayank Agarwal as a replacement player for Vijay Shankar in the India squad for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:11 IST

Wish team management tells Dhoni to play run-a-ball, says Sanjay...

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has been facing severe criticism for his baffling batting approach against England on Sunday, and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday said that he wishes that team management tells Dhoni to maintain a run-a-ball tempo to hi

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:40 IST

Bhuvneshwar was fit to play against England as well, says Sanjay Bangar

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh get ready to lock horns in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, batting coach Sanjay Bangar provided an injury update on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying the bowler was fit to play against England as well.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:04 IST

Kamaljit aims debut in Intercontinental Cup

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh is aiming to make his debut for the Intercontinental Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:34 IST

David Warner names his new born 'Isla Rose'

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): Australia cricketer David Warner has named his newborn daughter as Isla Rose Warner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:44 IST

Vijay Shankar ruled out of CWC'19

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): India's all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who was dropped from the match against England on Sunday, was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup owing to his toe injury.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:31 IST

CWC'19: Waqar Younus targets India's sportsmanship against England

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis took a dig at India's defeat by 31 runs against England on Sunday and said that champions failed badly.

Read More
iocl