Odisha to host IWLF National Weightlifting Championships from Mar 19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 11 (ANI): Odisha to host the IWLF National Weightlifting Championships from March 19.

Over 1300 athletes, support staff and Technical Officials from 30 states and UTs are expected to participate in this National Championships.

Indian Weightlifting Federation in association with Odisha Weightlifting Association with support from the Sports and Youth Services Department will conduct the event from 19-31 March.

The competition will be held in 10 different Weight Categories for Youth (Boys & Girls), Junior and Seniors (Men and Women). 58 Technical Officials, 45 Males and 13 Females will be responsible for conducting the championship.

This competition is a qualifier for the 5th Edition of Khelo India Youth Games, 2022 which is scheduled to be held later this year. This will also be considered a Selection Trial for the IWF Youth and Junior World Championships both for eligible lifters.



On hosting the IWLF National Championship, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, R Vineel Krishna, said in a statement, "Odisha has been hosting many international and national events and we are delighted to host this National Weightlifting Championship here in Bhubaneswar that will see a mass congregation of weightlifters across categories."

"Officials of Sports and Youth Services Department are working closely with the Indian Weightlifting Federation and the Odisha Weightlifting Association to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the event. I wish everyone the very best for the Championships and extend a warm welcome to all participating State and it's contingent," he added.

President, Indian Weightlifting Federation, Sahdev Yadav shared, "This time we are conducting the National Championship together for all three age categories (Senior, Junior and Youth). We're expecting over 1300 participants from 30 States. We want this mega event to be a celebration of the growing strength of Indian Weightlifting and that of sports in Odisha."

The IWLF Weightlifting National Championships 2021-22 will be conducted in compliance with COVID protocol and will be held at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT Deemed to be University.

Indian Weightlifting Federation will also be conducting the International Category- I, II and National Category- I, II, Referee Examination on March 20, 2022. (ANI)

