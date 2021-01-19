Odisha to support young talent of state with eye on medals at 2021 Khelo India Games

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 19 (ANI): Odisha will make all efforts to extend absolute support to its sportspersons who are aiming to qualify and win medals in the 2021 Khelo India Youth Games at Panchkula in Haryana.

The Principal Secretary, Sports (Odisha), Vishal Kumar Dev, said this during an interaction with senior officials and chief coaches of seven state sports associations at a workshop held on Tuesday on, 'Collaborative Partnerships for Odisha to Excel in Khelo India Youth Games'.

This was one of the many that will be conducted for the sports associations and chief coaches of the state in the coming days.



The workshop was organised by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Odisha, along with office-bearers of seven of the state's sports association in the first phase, to discuss their training and competition programme in the countdown to the next Khelo India Youth Games.

Dev urged the office-bearers of the sports associations to plan their annual activities in a systematic and scientific manner to boost up the prospects of Odisha's sportspersons who are aiming to excel at the 2021 Khelo India Youth Games.

Dev said, "The Sports & Youth Services Department, Odisha will offer all types of support to the state sports associations and the young talent in the state to win medals at the 2021 Khelo India Youth Games. I request all the officials and chief coaches to work together and come up with systematic and scientific planning to support the efforts of our sportspersons at the Games."

The office-bearers from seven state sports associations who attended the workshop, along with their respective chief coaches, included the secretary of Odisha Weightlifting Association, Narayan Sahu, Odisha Kho-Kho Association secretary, Pradyumna Mishra, Odisha State Judo Association secretary, Purna Chandra Mishra, Odisha Gymnastics Association secretary, Ashok Kr. Sahoo, Odisha Badminton Association secretary, Nileen Kumar, Odisha State Bowling Association secretary, Sumit Ranjan Purohit, the working president of the Odisha Swimming Association, Pradip Kr. Padhee.

This workshop is aimed at all important disciplines, especially those in which Odisha has a chance in doing well in Khelo India Games. (ANI)

