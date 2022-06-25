Olympian Shooter Rahi Sarnobat takes PM's 'Meet The Champion' campaign to Maharashtra

Kolhapur (Maharashtra)[India], June 25 (ANI): Olympian shooter Rahi Sarnobat participated in an interactive session and urged all students to join the Fit India Movement and develop healthy habits of regular fitness activities including intake of a balanced diet. Notably, videos of a balanced diet, a quiz session and playing sports with the students were the most attractive part of the programme.

"This interactive session today with nearly 200 students from 75 schools in Kolhapur is a platform given to us by our Honourable Prime Minister after Tokyo Olympics so that we can inspire the younger generation by sharing information on balanced diet, fitness and sports. We are actually no different from what they can be tomorrow. It's just that we never give up on our goals and keep trying," Sarnobat while kicking off the school-visit campaign - 'Meet The Champion' in Maharashtra.

She is the first woman to win a gold medal in shooting at the Asian Games 2018 for India in 25-metre pistol shooting and later escalated her way to the Tokyo Olympics 2020.





Taking forward the noble initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ichakaranji High School and Junior College located in her own native place Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Rahi told the students that be it a sportsperson or a layman, maintaining a healthy food habit is the key to a fit body. She also added, "We should make sure that our body gets all kinds of nutrients through our food and that's what Santulit Aahar is. If we indulge in the habit of eating too spicy foods or junk foods often, then gradually our body gets deprived of the essential nutrients leading to an unhealthy body."

"We are immensely happy that we got a chance to interact and play sports like archery, dodge ball, volleyball etc. with someone like her who represented our country in the Olympics," said Sakshi Tawde, a student from the host school.

It is to mention here that this unique initiative is being organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Education and is part of the government's 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' where Olympians are reaching out to schools across India taking forward the message of 'importance of Santulit Aahar'.(ANI)

