Olympian swimmer held on charges of sexual harassment

Gwangju [South Korea], July 28 (ANI): A foreign swimmer here on Sunday was arrested over sexual harassment charges.

He was participating in the ongoing FINA World Championship.

The police have confirmed the report, saying that they have arrested the 22 -year-old swimmer on charges of sexually harassing an 18-year-old woman at a club around 3 am on Sunday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

However, the swimmer, who won bronze in the 2016 Olympics, has denied any wrongdoing.

Police further stated that they will seek a travel ban on the swimmer.

(ANI)


