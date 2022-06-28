Olympic medalist Karnam Malleswari has good hopes from Indian weightlifters in CWG 2022

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Olympic medalist weightlifter Karnam Malleswari has good hopes of Indian weightlifters winning medals at the prestigious sporting event.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8.

"I expect Indian weightlifters to win medals in the Commonwealth Games this year. We have done this earlier so I expect the same this time around too," Malleswari told ANI.



Malleswari expressed her disappointment with shooting not being a part of CWG 2022, pointing out how shooters had worked hard and trained.

"The number of medals we would not be able to get because of the absence of shooting in the competition, we would want to make up for it by winning in other competitions and events," she added.

Talking about expectations from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won silver in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Malleswari said that one is expected to perform well and win medals on every big occasion after getting an international medal.

Chanu had opened India's medals tally at the Tokyo Olympics after she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category. (ANI)

