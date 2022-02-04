Olympic medallist Sindhu, her Asian Games medallist father Ramana share tips with Bengaluru Torpedoes

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], February 4 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and her father, PV Ramana, a former Indian Volleyball player and 1986 Asian Games gold medallist, met with the Bengaluru Torpedoes players at their camp here at Hyderabad before the start of the 2022 edition of the Prime Volleyball League.

The tournament is set to kick off on 5th February and for the players of the Bengaluru Torpedoes, meeting such legendary sportspersons was a memorable experience.

Ranjit Singh, captain of the Bengaluru Torpedoes, said that the young players in the team felt excited to meet PV Sindhu and became even more motivated to perform.

"Sindhu is the pride of the nation, so the youngsters were bound to feel motivated upon meeting her. It was a very enriching experience for everyone," said Bengaluru Torpedoes captain Ranjit Singh.

Ranjit also spoke about the advice that PV Ramana shared with him about the sport, which he feels will be quite useful when the tournament begins.



"PV Ramana sir advised me to send long shots as a setter, so the opponent blocker finds it difficult to block. He also told me to keep the attacker free so that he is always ready for the rebounds. I felt quite good after listening to him, and they made us all feel we are ready for the tournament to begin," said Bengaluru Torpedoes captain Ranjit Singh.

Bengaluru Torpedoes' Blocker Sarang Santhilal described the experience of meeting Sindhu as an "inspirational" one for the players and added that her presence also elevated the sport of volleyball.

"Meeting a two-time Olympic medalist was purely inspirational and motivational for the team as a whole. It feels good to know that volleyball is being watched all around the country and her presence at the tournament will further help in spreading the popularity of the sport," said Bengaluru Torpedoes' Blocker Sarang Santhilal.

Vinayak Rokhade, who will be playing as a setter for the franchise, said that speaking to Sindhu was a learning experience for players who gained knowledge about how to perform at the big stage despite being under pressure.

"After meeting them, we felt quite inspired. Representing India at the Olympics is such a big achievement. Winning two medals at the Olympics is an even bigger feat. If we hear even two sentences from an athlete of such calibre, we can learn so many things. So, it was a memorable experience meeting them, one that the players will cherish till the end of the tournament, and beyond," Vinayak Rokhade said. (ANI)

