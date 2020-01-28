Olympics preparation going well, says PV Sindhu

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): India shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday said her Olympics preparations are going well but added that she wants to move ahead step by step as there are many tournaments before that.

"Preparation wise, everything is going well. Before the Olympics, there are a couple of tournaments and for me, it is just step by step. I want to do well and give my best," Sindhu said at an event.

Sindhu is currently playing for the Hyderabad Hunters in the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

She said the PBL is a totally different experience and for her, winning or losing does not matter as it is all about players giving their 100 per cent.

"PBL all together is a different experience and atmosphere. It is a team event and we won some and lose some matches but I think it is very important that we give our 100 per cent and our teammates really gave their 100 per cent," Sindhu said.

"I think winning or losing is secondary, giving 100 per cent is very, very important," she added. (ANI)

