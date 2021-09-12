One must think positively in difficult situations: PM Modi tells Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel to always think positively after the paddler revealed that she had lost all hopes following her dismal performance in the first match of the Tokyo Games.

Bhavina won silver after losing the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles in the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Indian paddler didn't start well in the tournament as she had lost her first match.

"When I suffered from viral fever after arriving in Tokyo. I didn't perform well in my first match and I was disheartened after that and the only thing which came to mind was that I wanted to meet you (PM Modi)," Bhavina said during PM Modi's interaction with the Indian contingent for Paralympics.

"But I had in my mind, that if I do not perform now and I won't be able to perform in the future as well. So the motivation I have got from you,....immense," she added.

PM Modi lauded Bhavina for her resilience. 'Now or never' this kind of negativity shouldn't be there. You must say positive things and think positively in difficult situations," PM Modi told Bhavina during the interaction.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said the achievement of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics will significantly boost the morale of the entire sporting community in the country, adding that their performances keep him motivated.

"Your achievement will significantly boost the morale of the entire sporting community in the country, and budding sportspersons will feel encouraged to come forward to take up sports. This performance has led to awareness about sports that is increasing by leaps and bounds in the country," PM Modi told the entire contingent.

The para-athletes thanked the Prime Minister for inviting them and said that they feel honoured to share a table with him terming it a big achievement for them.

They especially thanked the Prime Minister for giving constant guidance, motivation, and support throughout their endeavour, and said that the athletes of other countries were amazed when they came to know that their Indian compatriots received congratulatory phone calls from their Prime Minister.

Several players also gifted the sporting equipment to the prime minister, with which they won medals at the Tokyo Olympics, with their signatures on them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the sporting equipment would be auctioned which was welcomed by the athletes.

A stole, signed by all medalists, was also gifted to the Prime Minister.

India clinched 19 medals in the event where 54 para-athletes from across 9 sports disciplines represented the nation in Tokyo Olympics. This was India's biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games. (ANI)