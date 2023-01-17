Only Olympic medal is missing from my repertoire: Sharath Kamal

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): India's ace Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal has seven Commonwealth Games golds, two Asian Games medals, four Olympic appearances and two ITTF Pro Tour titles under his belt. The Khel Ratna awardee Sharath Kamal is arguably the best Indian table tennis player in history.

"The Olympic medal is the only one missing from my repertoire. And I can tell you I will do everything I humanly can to give it my best. We do have a chance. Make no mistake we do have a real chance in Paris 2024," said Achanta Sharath Kamal on the Backstage with Boria show.



The veteran Indian paddler came close to winning a medal in Tokyo Olympics but missed out losing a hard-fought battle against Ma Long of China in the third round.

"The match against Ma Long in Tokyo was a very good one but I ended up on the losing side. I too felt it was my best match perhaps. But then in Birmingham I was able to beat Pitchford. And that too in front of his home crowd. So, when I think now may be this win will rank higher and it could well be I can win some more and play better. Let me put it this way- had it been that I felt I cannot get better than what I played in Birmingham I would not have continued. It is only because I feel that I can play better and get better that I am doing what I am," said Sharath Kamal.

Sharath Kamal's superlative performance in Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham has not only given him confidence but has also raised the expectations of many for the Paris Olympics starting next year. The 40-year-old will be playing his fifth Olympics and he will be targeting a medal in not only men's singles but also in men's doubles and mixed doubles. (ANI)

