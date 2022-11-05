Optimistic about India's Olympic sports, says Nita Ambani after preparation of IOA's draft constitution

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Terming the recently amended draft constitution of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as a landmark moment, International Olympic Committee member Nita Ambani said it makes her optimistic about the Olympic sports, especially with the steps taken towards greater representation for athletes and women in the sports administration in India.

"I congratulate Justice Nageswara Rao for a landmark moment in India's Olympic movement as we move towards a more inclusive and promising future," she said in a statement.

"The amended draft constitution of the IOA made in consultation with my colleagues at the IOC makes me very optimistic, especially with the steps taken towards greater representation for athletes and women in the administration of Indian sport," the statement added.

The final draft of the IOA's amended constitution as prepared by a retired judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao, has laid down some key changes, which can be formally adopted in its general body meeting on November 10. Post which the elections of the IOA shall be held before the next IOC Executive Board meeting from 5-7 December 2022.

As per the directive from the IOC and Supreme Court of India, Justice Nageswara Rao submitted the revised draft to key stakeholders on November 3.

This revised draft has been made in line with the recommendations made by the Delhi High Court on 16th August 2022 and in close consultation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ensure that it is in line with the Olympic Charter and the basic principles of good governance within the Olympic Movement.

Among its amendments are steps to introduce greater athlete representation with 8 sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs) and greater representation for women in various administrative and voting positions.

Further, 2023 is a key year for India's Olympic Movement, as India will host the IOC Session in Mumbai.

This session will be the first time in 40 years that India will host an IOC Session and is an important step in India's Olympic journey.

"I strongly believe that this paves the way for India to achieve our true potential in sport. I look forward to working closely with the newly elected members of the IOA to fuel India's Olympic ambitions, starting with the successful hosting of the 2023 IOC Session in Mumbai and the India House at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Jai Hind!" Nita Ambani added in the statement.

As part of her continued efforts for the Indian Olympic dream, Ambani, earlier this year led a delegation for India's bid to host the IOC Session in 2023, where India was near-unanimously awarded the rights after a gap of 40 years.

The IOC Session will host IOC Members, International Federation (IF) delegates, and other key stakeholders of the Olympic Movement and provide India with an important opportunity to showcase India's sporting ambition.

Nita Ambani, as IOC member and founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has been a strong advocate of an "athlete first" policy and a strong promoter of girls' and women's sports.

The multiple "grassroots to elite" sports for development programs run by her Reliance Foundation have always focused on providing world-class experiences and facilities for athletes across the country, with a special focus on increasing participation and success of girls and women athletes. (ANI)