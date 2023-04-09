Orleans Masters 2023: Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat clinches first-ever BWF Super 300 title

Orleans [France], April 9 (ANI): Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat clinched his first-ever Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 300 title after winning the final of the Orleans Masters 2023 men's singles competition on Sunday.

He beat Denmark's Magnus Johannesen by 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in a thrilling men's singles final. After clinching a competitive first game, Priyanshu went down in a close second game to set up an exciting decider. The Indian held his nerves to clinch the final game as well, winning the title.

"A Star is Born Priyanshu is the men's singles champion of #OrleansMasters2023, his first BWF World Tour Super 300 title: @badmintonphoto @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Rajawat stormed into the final on Saturday, defeating Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, ranked world number 35, in the final by 21-12, 21-9 in two straight games in the semifinals, as per the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

"Simply Magnificent First-ever BWF World Tour Super 300 final for @PriyanshuPlay, beats Nhat Nguyen 21-12, 21-9 in semis: @badmintonphoto @himantabiswa|@sanjay091968|@lakhaniarun1 #OrleansMasters2023 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.



Earlier, Priyanshu defeated Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen 21-18, 21-18 in the men's singles quarter-finals on Friday to seal his spot in the final four.

In the previous round, he defeated the top seed and world number 12 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in his round of 16 match on Thursday.

Priyanshu defeated Nishimoto 21-8, 21-16 in two straight games.

The Orleans Masters 2023 event started on April 4 and will end on April 9. (ANI)



