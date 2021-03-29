Orleans Masters: Toma Junior Popov clinches men's singles title

Paris [France], March 28 (ANI): France's Toma Junior Popov on Sunday defeated Denmark's Mads Christophersen to win the men's singles title at the Orleans Masters.

The local player won the match in straight games but it was not a single-sided affair as Christophersen went toe-to-toe in the opening game. But the second game saw dominating play from Popov which enabled him to win the encounter 23-21, 21-13 in 44 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan won the women's singles title as she defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen in a thrilling final.



After going down in the first game, Ongbamrungphan came back strong and beat Christophersen 16-21, 21-15, 21-19 in a match that lasted over an hour.

Both the players fought hard for each point and gave their all to overpower each other. The first game saw the rise of the 21-year-old Danish player while in the remaining two games. the world number 13 showed her experience and came out triumphant in the summit clash.

However, there was disappointment for India as the men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala lost the finals against England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

The Indian duo showed a spirited show as they won the first game despite a stiff challenge from their opponents. But the next two games did not go in their favour as Ben and Sean outplayed the Indian youngsters to claim the title 21-19, 14-21, 19-21.

Krishna and Vishnu had become the first Indians to reach the finals of the event as they defeated Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood of England 21-17, 21-17 in just 35 minutes on Saturday.(ANI)

