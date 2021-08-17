Our para-athletes are examples of how our remote areas are full of talents, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday not only interacted with the Indian para-athlete contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, but also their families, guardians, and coaches via video conferencing.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports; Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister lauded the para-athletes for their self-confidence and willpower. He credited their hard work and said he is hopeful after interacting with the para-athletes that India will create new history at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The Prime Minister said New India does not put pressure athletes for medals but expects them to give their best. Referring to the recent Olympics, the Prime Minister said that country is firm with the athletes in their efforts whether they win or miss.

The Prime Minister discussed the importance of mental strength along with physical strength in the field. He praised the para-athletes for overcoming their circumstances and moving forward despite them. Keeping in mind the issues like lack of exposure and stress of new place, new people, and international settings, three sessions were conducted through workshops and seminars on sports psychology for the contingent.



The Prime Minister said that India's villages and remote areas are full of talent and the contingent of para-athletes is a living example of that. He said we have to think of our youth and ensure that they should get all the resources and facilities.

PM Modi told the athletes that they strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat. "Whatever state, the region you belong to, whatever language you speak, above all this, today you are 'Team India. This spirit should permeate every part of our society at every level"', the Prime Ministers stressed.

The Prime Minister said that earlier, giving facilities to Divyang Jan was treated as welfare, today the country is working for this as part of its responsibility. That is why the parliament enacted a law like The Rights for Persons with Disabilities Act to provide comprehensive security to the Divyang Jan. He said 'Sugamya Bharat Campaign' is the biggest example of this new thinking.

Today hundreds of government buildings, railway stations, train coaches, domestic airports, and other infrastructure are being made Divyang friendly. Efforts like the standard dictionary of Indian Sign Language, Sign language translation of NCERT are changing lives and giving confidence to numerous talents all over the country, concluded the Prime Minister.

54 para-athletes from across 9 sports disciplines will be heading to Tokyo to represent the nation. This is India's biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games. (ANI)

