Over 145 ADRV cases disposed of in 2019

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): In the year 2019, the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) disposed of more than 145 anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) cases, which is more than 100 per cent of the number of cases disposed of during the previous year.

Additionally, in 2019 fast track hearings were also conducted with respect to several athletes including Sumit Sangwan (Boxing) and Ravi Kumar (Shooting), who were the core probable for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

More than 15 athletes from the 'Weightlifting' and 'Athletics' category were found guilty of SERM or SARM and were consequently sanctioned by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) in the year 2019.

For serious negligence on their part, two weightlifters were sanctioned for 8 years each by ADDP in 2019. (ANI)

