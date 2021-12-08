Over 2400 crore allocated under Khelo India Scheme since its inception, government tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Under the Khelo India Scheme, 62 sports infrastructure projects of various categories have been sanctioned in the North Eastern Region of the country amounting to Rs 423.01 crore.

More than Rs 2400 crore has been allocated under Khelo India Scheme since its inception. This information was given by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur in reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

For boosting sports participation in the country, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports implemented a number of schemes aimed at broad-basing of sports and promotion of excellence in sports. As of date, 453 Khelo India Centres have been notified in 359 districts of 28 states/UTs.









Thakur said National Sports University has been established in Imphal to promote sports education in the fields of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management, and sports coaching. In addition, a North Eastern Regional Centre of Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) is also operational since 2009-10 in Guwahati, Assam.

Under the Khelo India Scheme of the Ministry, 8 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence and 152 Khelo India Centres have been notified in the North Eastern Region. Further, 20 academies have also been accredited and 2 Army Boys Sports Companies are assisted in the North Eastern Region. A total of 217 Khelo India Athletes have been identified from the North Eastern Region. (ANI)

