P Kashyap crashes out of French Open

Paris [France], Oct 23 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out of the French Open after facing a defeat against Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in the first round match here on Wednesday.

In the 32-minute long encounter, Kashyap did not look promising as he lost the match in two straight games. Ka Long outclassed Kashyap to proceed in the second round of the tournament.

Last month Kashyap faced defeat at the hands of Japan's Kento Momota 13-21, 15-21 in the semifinal match of the Korea Open

Shuttler Sameer Verma was defeated 22-20, 18-21, 18-21 in his first-round match against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto. The 25-year old sportsperson gave a tough fight to his opponent but was defeated after the game went down the wire. (ANI)

