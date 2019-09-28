P Kashyap happy with his performance despite loss in semi-finals

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Ace shuttler Parupalli Kashyap was satisfied with his performance and expressed happiness despite losing the semi-finals of the Korea Open 2019 on Saturday.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy with my performance the last two weeks at Korea open and China open. Lost to Kento Momota today. Tried hard to play a good level, clearly, he's a few steps ahead right now. Last week I had my chances to win against Anthony Ginting in China open. Happy with the progress. Thank you to the coaching and support staff."



In the picture, Kashyap can be seen holding the medal that he won.

Earlier in the day, Kashyap faced defeat at the hands of Japan's Kento Momota 13-21, 15-21 in the semifinal match of the Korea Open. (ANI)

