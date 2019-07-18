P T Usha nominated for IAAF Veteran Pin

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Former Olympic track and field athlete P T Usha has been nominated for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Veteran Pin.

Usha in a tweet on Thursday conveyed her gratitude to the international governing body for athletics, saying, "IAAF Veteran Pin for the long and meritorious service to the cause of World Athletics! Thank you IAAF for this incredible honour. "

IAAF CEO Jon Ridgeon in a letter congratulated the athlete on her nomination.

"We are delighted that you have been nominated by your Area Association as a recipient of the IAAF Veteran Pin for your long and meritorious service to the cause of World Athletics," the letter said.

Ridgeon invited Usha to attend the award ceremony which will take place on the opening ceremony of the 52nd IAAF Congress on September 24 in Doha.

"It is my pleasure to invite you to participate in the award ceremony which will take place during the opening ceremony of the 52nd IAAF Congress at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha on the evening of September 24," the letter added.