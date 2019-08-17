Panjab University wins MAKA trophy

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Panjab University, Chandigarh has won the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) trophy, the Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 announced on Saturday.

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in Amritsar has got the second position while Punjabi University in Patiala has to settle for the third position.

The MAKA trophy is conferred to a top-performing university in sports.

The committee also selected the names for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, Dhyanchand Award.

Bajrang Punia and Deepa Malik have been picked for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the committee. (ANI)

