Pankaj Advani wins Asian Snooker Championship to register career grand slam

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): India's ace cueist Pankaj Advani added another feather in his career cap by winning the Asian Snooker Championship on Friday. Advani also completes the career grand slam with the victory.

In the final, Advani defeated current Asian 6Red champion, Thanawat Thirapongpaiboon of Thailand 6 frames to 3. Just like the previous match, the final game was also not easy for Advani as he faced tough competition from Thanawat in initial frames.

Thanawat obtained 2 frames lead having a quality break of 97 in second. He further made one more break of 75 in the fourth frame to take the lead to 3-1.

From there, Advani showed his master class and delivered a complete package of snooker. He ruled out any kind of silly mistake, unforced errors and spent quality time on safety too. With all that he kept winning frames over a frame and finally knocked out Thanawat 6-3 to lift Asian Snooker trophy.

The 33-year-old has now completed his trophy cabinet with all titles from Asia and the World. In his 16 years International career with 21 world title and 9 Asian titles in different formats of Cue sports, his only title awaited was Asian Snooker, which he finally claimed. (ANI)