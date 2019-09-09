Pankaj Advani all set to defend world title at Myanmar Open

Mandalay [Myanmar], Sept 9 (ANI): Twenty-One-time World Billiards and Snooker Champion Pankaj Advani of India will kick-start the business end of the cue sports season with the Myanmar Open here on Monday.

The three-day tournament is a prelude to the main event, the IBSF World Billiards Championship, both of which will be held here in Mandalay.

Pankaj will be on a mission to retain his Billiards World title after having won it last year. The Myanmar Open will be just like a warm-up to get acclimatized to the foreign playing conditions.

"This tournament leading up to the world championship is pivotal. Getting settled in and used to the conditions is what the Myanmar Open will help me with. I'm looking forward to a week of Billiards and excited to defend my world title," said Advani ahead of the tournament.

Both the tournaments will be played in the short format of 150-up. This format requires the cueist to score 150 points before his opponent to win a frame. The matches will be ranging from a best-of-5 to 11, depending on the stage of the tournament. (ANI)

