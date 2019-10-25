Para-athlete Shrimant Jha granted visa after he reached out to Jaishankar, Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha on Friday was granted a visa to travel to Romania after he reached out to Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jha sought help from both the ministers on Wednesday. He tweeted saying only two days were left for the start of the World Championship and he still had not received visa.

"Just 2 days left for World championship and still I have not got the visa. I am really tensed and disheartened please help as soon as possible @KirenRijiju @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @MPNaveenJindal @ANI @BBCHindi @Live_Hindustan @ABPNews @MAERomania @eoiromania," he tweeted.

To this tweet, Jaishankar on Thursday replied: "Visa has been issued to Shri Jha. I wish him all the best for the Championship in Romania. Thank Embassy of Romania in Delhi and #TeamMEA for their efforts".



After getting the visa, Jha expressed his happiness and said he will try to bring back a medal for the country.

"Thank you so much for your constant help I got the visa today on time this is because of you Respected @KirenRijiju @MPNaveenJindal @R_Taneja69 @ANI @timesofindia I can't say how much it was important for my career. I promise definitely I will make you proud by bringing a medal home," Jha tweeted.



Para Arm-wrestling World Championship will commence on October 26 and will conclude on November 4.

Last month, Jha secured a silver medal in the Swiss Para-Armwrestling Championship 2019. It was his 15th international medal in para-arm wrestling. (ANI)

