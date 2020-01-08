Parupalli Kashyap crashes out of Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Jan 8 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Wednesday crashed out of Malaysia Masters after losing in a first-round match.

Kashyap faced a straight-game defeat at the hands of Momota 17-21, 16-21 in a match that lasted 43 minutes.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu advanced to the second round of the tournament. In a 35 minutes long match, she defeated Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-15, 21-13.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal qualified for the second round after defeating Lianne Tan 21-15, 21-17.

Sai Praneeth was knocked out of the tournament in the first round. The 27-year-old faced a straight-game defeat at the hands of Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 11-21, 15-21.

On Tuesday, Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of Malaysia Masters after losing to Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. (ANI)

