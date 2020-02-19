Parupalli Kashyap crashes out of Spain Masters

Barcelona [Spain], Feb 19 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap crashed out of the ongoing Spain Masters tournament on Wednesday after retiring midway during his first-round match.

Kashyap had won the first game, 21-19 against Brazil's Ygor Coelho, but then he went on lose the second game, 18-21 and was also trailing in the final game.

With scoreline at 14-12 in favour of Coelho in the final game, Kashyap had to retire hurt and as a result, he crashed out of the Spain Masters.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal progressed to the second round of the ongoing Spain Masters tournament.

The 29-year-old defeated Germany's Yvonne Li 21-16, 21-14.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Reddy N.Sikki also moved to the next round after defeating Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 10-21, 21-16, 21-17.

While, HS Prannoy crashed out of the tournament after coming up short against Malaysia's Liew Daren. (ANI)

