Parupalli Kashyap loses to Kento Momota crashes out of Korea Open

Incheon [South Korea], Sept 28 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap faced a defeat at the hands of Japan's Kento Momota 13-21, 15-21 in a semifinal match of the Korea Open here on Saturday.

The world number one Momota outclassed Kashyap in two straight games that lasted for 40 minutes. Momota became the first player from Japan to secure a berth in the final of the tournament.

Kento Momota defeated Lee Zii Jia in the quarterfinal while Kashyap outclassed Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen to reach a semifinal.

After this defeat, India's participation in the tournament has come to an end. Momota will now face Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen in the final on September 29. (ANI)

