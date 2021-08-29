Passion for sports greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the passion for sports in the youth of the country at the present times is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand.

Dhyan Chand was a legendary hockey player known for his magical hockey skills. He was part of the Indian hockey team which struck gold in the Olympics of 1928, 1932, and 1936.

"This year we won an Olympic medal in hockey after four decades. You can imagine how happy Major Dhyan Chand must be today. We're seeing love for sports in the youth today. This passion for sports is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand," said the Prime Minister on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.



Earlier this month, PM Modi announced that the Khel Ratna award will now be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

This came a day after the Indian men's hockey team won the Bronze medal after 41 years at the Olympic Games.

PM Modi also said only through participation India can attain the heights in sports it deserves.

"We must not let this momentum stop. Our sports grounds in villages, towns, cities must be full. Only through the participation of all, India can attain the height in sports it deserves," said PM Modi.

On August 29, India celebrates National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand. (ANI)

