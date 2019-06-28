Paul Heyman, Eric Bischoff named executive directors of Raw and SmackDown

Connecticut [United States], Jun 28 (ANI): World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) named Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the executive directors of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE, the newly created positions respectively.

Heyman and Bischoff will directly report to WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Both will oversee the creative development of WWE's flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business, the WWE said in a statement.



Heyman has served as the President of ECW from 1993 to 2001. He then joined WWE's creative team and is credited for launching the careers of many current and former WWE superstars.

Bischoff, on the other hand, is a former WCW President and New York Times bestselling author. He oversaw the signing of some big names in sports-entertainment and helped create and develop the New World Order (nWO) storyline.

Current WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter to share his reaction to the appointment. "The Bisch is back!! #teamwwe," Rollins tweeted.



(ANI)

