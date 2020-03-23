PCI will abide by the International Paralympic Committee's decision: Deepa Malik

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) will abide by the decision taken by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on whether to conduct the 2020 games or not amid coronavirus pandemic, the committee's president Deepa Malik said on Monday.

"IPC is a very responsible body when it comes to the welfare and well-being of para-athletes. As per President of IPC, Andrews (Parsons), they are on a four-week watch and in direct touch with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). We, as the apex body of para-sports in India, will abide by the international committee as well as in accordance with our government directives on the situation of COVID-19 in our country. The health of our Athletes will always be our top priority," Malik told ANI.

"We were one of the first federations of India to postpone all our sport events and we faced some questions on that also. But as on today, where our country stands, wasn't that a timely decision," she added.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced they will not send their teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020 due to coronavirus threat.

Earlier, IOC said they will make a decision in four weeks time period as the countries around the world are reeling with the coronavirus pandemic. However, the body emphasised that 'cancellation is not on the agenda'.

"The IOC will, in full coordination and partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement," IOC said in a statement.

"The IOC is confident that it will have finalised these discussions within the next four weeks, and greatly appreciates the solidarity and partnership of the NOCs and IFs in supporting the athletes and adapting Games planning. The IOC EB emphasised that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody. Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda," the statement added.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6. (ANI)

