People of India are good, we'll carry good messages from here: Pak wrestler Muhammad Bilal

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Pakistan grappler Muhammad Bilal, who is in India for Asian Wrestling Championships, praised the people here and said the wrestlers will carry good messages from here back home.

"People of India are really good. We will carry the good messages from here and whoever will come from there (Pakistan) hopefully will bring good messages," Bilal told ANI on Sunday.

The 24-year-old believes that a cricket match can ease the tension between the neighbours.



"Everyone likes cricket in India and Pakistan. So if one match could be organised between the two countries, then I am sure this problem can be solved," he said.

"There was uncertainty over the visa but it is good that we got the visa and played this competition. Next month, there will be Asian Championships for Olympics qualification round. We will work hard and try to do well for this Olympic qualification round," he added.

The ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships is a crucial tournament in order to play the Olympics qualification.



"We had to play this tournament because playing in Olympics qualification it is important to play this tournament," Bilal said.

Earlier in the day, Bilal lost the 61kg category qualification bout against India's Rahul Aware. (ANI)

