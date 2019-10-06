People of India were fantastic, says Nate McMillan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indiana Pacers' coach Nate McMillan lauded the hospitality they received in India.

"People of India have been fantastic to us since we have arrived. It has been nothing but great hospitality.... two really good games and we enjoyed our time here," Millan said in the post-match press conference here on Saturday.

Myles Turner, who joined the coach during the press conference, also termed his trip to India 'amazing'.

"It was amazing. The way we were received, it was very humble," Turner said.

Indiana Pacers thrashed Sacramento Kings by 130-106 during the second pre-season match. Millan said he was more focused to see his guys as they have so many new players in their roster this year.

"Winning is not the most important thing. You always play to win the game but we really wanted to see our guys; we have so many new guys in rosters this year, seven new guys," Millan said. (ANI)

