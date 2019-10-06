Indiana Pacers’ coach Nate McMillan
Indiana Pacers’ coach Nate McMillan

People of India were fantastic, says Nate McMillan

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:37 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indiana Pacers' coach Nate McMillan lauded the hospitality they received in India.
"People of India have been fantastic to us since we have arrived. It has been nothing but great hospitality.... two really good games and we enjoyed our time here," Millan said in the post-match press conference here on Saturday.
Myles Turner, who joined the coach during the press conference, also termed his trip to India 'amazing'.
"It was amazing. The way we were received, it was very humble," Turner said.
Indiana Pacers thrashed Sacramento Kings by 130-106 during the second pre-season match. Millan said he was more focused to see his guys as they have so many new players in their roster this year.
"Winning is not the most important thing. You always play to win the game but we really wanted to see our guys; we have so many new guys in rosters this year, seven new guys," Millan said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:25 IST

Meg Lanning happy with team's 'pretty good performance' against Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], Oct 6 (ANI): Australia women captain Meg Lanning is happy with her team's 'pretty good performance' as they registered a massive 157-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening ICC Women's Championship ODI in Brisbane on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:38 IST

Culture and people were amazing: Luke Walton on his 'awesome' India trip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Sacramento Kings' coach Luke Walton, who was in India for the pre-season matches said that culture and people of the country were amazing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:36 IST

Basketball can become very popular in India: Kiren Rijiju

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Stating that he wants to create a sports culture in India, Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said that basketball is one of the sports that have the potential to become popular in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:39 IST

Danushka Gunathilaka, Nuwan Pradeep star as SL defeat Pak in first T20I

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 5 (ANI): Danushka Gunathilaka's knock of 57 runs and Nuwan Pradeep's three-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan by 64 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:58 IST

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain youngest player to take T20I hat-trick

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 5 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain on Saturday became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in T20Is.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:39 IST

Premier League: Liverpool defeat Leicester City

Liverpool [UK], Oct 5 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Leicester City 2-1 in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday here at the Anfield Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:29 IST

First ever NBA match in India, a historic day for India-USA...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the first-ever NBA match in the country as a historic moment for India-US relations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:20 IST

Lot to learn from Rohit Sharma, says Pujara

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After playing a knock of 81 runs on day four of the first Test against South Africa, Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said that a Test batsman who wants to feature in limited-overs can learn a lot from Rohit Sharma.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:45 IST

Kolkata is the 'Mecca of Indian Football', says Igor Stimac

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): As India gears up to face Bangladesh in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Blue Tigers' coach Igor Stimac on Saturday hailed Kolkata as the 'Mecca of Indian Football' and said that the team is looking forward to playing the match in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:39 IST

Indian batsmen played our spinners really well, says Vernon Philander

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After India set a target of 395 in the first Test, South Africa pacer Vernon Philander on Saturday lauded the Indian batting lineup, saying that the side tackled Proteas' spinners really well.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:11 IST

Gambhir lauds Rohit Sharma's second ton in first Test match

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday lauded Rohit Sharma in a series of tweets after the right-handed batsman smashed his second hundred in the ongoing Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:49 IST

Vizag Test: Rohit, Pujara put India on top on day four

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Rohit Sharma and Chesteshwar Pujara's knock of 127 and 81 respectively in the second innings put India on top on day four of the first Test match against South Africa.

Read More
iocl