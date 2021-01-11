PGA strips Trump Bedminster of 2022 Championship

Washington DC [US], January 11 (ANI): Donald Trump's Bedminster golf course on Monday was stripped of a key tournament on the 2022 PGA Tour Calendar.

The decision has been taken after the latest fallout from last week's US Capitol riots.

"The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," said Jim Richerson, PGA of America President in an official statement.



The PGA Championship is one of the major golf tournaments taking place in the annual calendar.

Chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday as Trump supporters stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with the police.

A growing number of Democrats and Republicans have called for Trump's impeachment for his role in inciting his supporters who stormed the Capitol building.

Five people have died in the ensuing scuffle. US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) ordered the flag of the United States be flown half-mast at the White House and all federal buildings, grounds, and embassies to honour Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, who were both on duty when a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6.

In a proclamation, Trump said: "As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this great Nation, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 13, 2021." (ANI)

