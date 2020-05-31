PGA Tour Canada cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions

Toronto [Canada], May 30 (ANI): The Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada announced on Friday that it is cancelling its 2020 season due to border restrictions, mandatory quarantines for those entering Canada and gathering restrictions in all provinces to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The 2020 season was set to be the Mackenzie Tour's eighth, with 13 scheduled tournaments -- the most in the Tour's history.

"With growing uncertainty surrounding the border and the 14-day quarantine regulations, among other factors, we've weighed all of our options and concluded that it is not feasible to play this summer. With the safety of the communities we play in mind, as well as the well-being of our players, sponsors, tournament-organizing committees, volunteers and golf course staff, we came to the realization that this is the best decision for everyone involved," said Mackenzie Tour Executive Director Scott Pritchard.

"We also wanted to be considerate of our players and their desires to play golf. Understanding the complexities that this pandemic has caused, we knew it wasn't fair to leave our members in positions that might prevent them from pursuing other playing opportunities elsewhere while waiting to see what transpired in Canada," Pritchard added.

Meanwhile, players who earned status at the three-completed 2020 qualifying tournaments will retain status for the 2021 season, and those qualifying tournament entrants yet to compete will be guaranteed spots at a 2021 qualifying site.

Following a three-month hiatus because of the novel coronavirus, the US-based PGA Tour is scheduled to resume with the Charles Schwab Challenge from June 11-14 in Fort Worth, Texas without spectators. (ANI)

