Philippine legend Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing

Manila [Philippines], September 29 (ANI): Philippine superstar Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday announced he is retiring from boxing after a glorious career in the ring.

Earlier this month, Pacquiao had already announced his plan to run for president in the May 2022 election. The 42-year-old has been a senator since 2016. He previously served two terms in the House of Representatives.



"To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I've ever made, but I'm at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing," tweeted Pacquiao.

The Philippine legend retires as the only boxer to hold world titles in four different decades. Pacquiao finishes with a 62-8-2 record and is the only eight-division world champ ever. He also has a record of 25-7-2 (11 KOs) against former or current world champions.

Pacquiao was last seen in a professional fight against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in Las Vegas, last month. In that match, Ugas defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision to retain his WBA welterweight title. (ANI)

