Picked by SAG talent scouts 8 years ago, Amita Rathva makes state proud with individual silver and team bronze

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 5 (ANI): Archer Amita Rathva underlined the success of the Gujarat government's talent identification scheme in rural and tribal belts of the state after she bagged the individual silver and also contributed to the team's bronze-winning show in the Indian Round competition in the 36th National Games at Sanskardham School here on Tuesday.

The youngster from Gogamba district, who was picked during a Sports Authority of Gujarat's talent identification scheme eight years ago, lost the individual gold medal match against Manipur's Okram Naobi Chanu in a shoot-off after both the players were tied at 5-5.

Earlier, in the morning, she had teamed up with Urvishaba Zala, Sneha Patel and Jenisha Jati to help Gujarat beat Jharkhand in the bronze medal play-off.



"Amita Rathva doesn't come from a very good family background. She is a tribal girl whose father is a farmer and her mother is a cook at a mid-meal facility. She was selected for archery training during one of SAG's drive in schools," said coach Om Prakash.

Rathva first graduated to a better facility at Devgarh Baria and she moved to the State's Centre of Excellence centre in Nadiad a few years ago following her consistent performance at the state and national levels.

"The Nadiad Academy is fully sponsored by the state government and everything is taken care of. Players just have to concentrate on their performance and that is helping these players," Om Prakash said, adding international Premila Baria is a product of the same system.

Om Prakash believes that Amita Rathva can follow in Premila Baria's footsteps given her dedication to the sport and her fighting spirit. "She has the junior and senior nationals coming up soon after the National Games. But after that, we will move her to Recurve and I am sure she can one day make it to the Olympics," he added. (ANI)

